MUNSON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Several students suffered minor injuries after their school bus crashed south of Richmond on Monday afternoon.

Stearns County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of Jay Avenue at around 3:20 p.m. The location is just south of Highway 23 in Munson Township.

The sheriff's office says the driver, 72-year-old Thomas Hedburg of Sartell, was southbound on Jay Avenue when the bus left the roadway near a curve, entered the west ditch, struck a tree, and came to rest against a driveway.

The sheriff's office says about 30 students of various ages were on the bus at the time of the crash. Several of the students had minor injuries. The sheriff says the injuries were mostly small cuts from the broken front window.

Mayo ambulance responded to the scene and confirmed the injuries were minor.

The children were then released to their parents.

The sheriff's office says impairment was not a factor in the crash.

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