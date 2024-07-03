UPDATE – Arrest Made In Incident Near Rockville

ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- One person has been arrested for a restraining order violation near Grand Lake. In an update to a story WJON told you about earlier this week, on Monday, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a home on County Road 8 in Rockville for a Harassment Restraining Order violation and gunshots fired.

When deputies arrived they set up a perimeter and called in the Stearns-Benton SWAT team to assist in searching and clearing the home and a shed. No one was found in the search but several guns were recovered.

Then on Tuesday the suspect was seen driving in Marty, stopped, and arrested without incident. The person is being held in Stearns County Jail pending charges.

