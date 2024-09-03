One Person Hurt In Single Car Crash In Rockville

ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a single-car crash in Rockville on Saturday night. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a report of a crash around 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of 1st Street West and County Road 139.

Once on scene, deputies interviewed several witnesses and determined 61-year-old Michael Hermanutz was going east on 1st Street West when he crossed the center line, ran off the road, and hit a utility pole.

Hermanutz was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Sheriff's Office says Hermanutz denied driving the vehicle, and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

