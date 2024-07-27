Trump Rally Packs Them In [PHOTO GALLERY]

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, held a rally at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on the campus of St. Cloud State University on Saturday. He was joined by Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance, Congressman Tom Emmer, Minnesota State Representative Bernie Perryman, Mike Lindell, and more. Below is a photo gallery of the event.

