Trump Rally Packs Them In [PHOTO GALLERY]

Paul Habstritt, WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, held a rally at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on the campus of St. Cloud State University on Saturday. He was joined by Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance, Congressman Tom Emmer, Minnesota State Representative Bernie Perryman, Mike Lindell, and more. Below is a photo gallery of the event.

2024 Republican Presidential Candidate and former President Donald Trump held a rally at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on the St. Cloud State University campus on July 27, 2024. Check out photos from his visit.
