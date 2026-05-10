UNDATED (WJON News) -- Area athletes were knocking them down in a state tournament over the weekend. The Minnesota State High School League's Adapted Bowling State Tournament was held on Friday in Brooklyn Park.

Dassel-Cokato's Kiza Raasch brought home gold in the ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder) girls' division with 447 total pins, beating Amythyst Kretier of Austin by 12 pins. Monticello's Jenna Kingstedt was in 4th, and the Magic's Bella Searle placed 9th. Sabrina Klassen of Albany finished 17th, and Trinity Meyer of Litchfield placed 25th.

In the girls' PI (Physically Impaired) division, Albany's Molly Hommen brought in 4th place with 464 pins, 16 pins out of first place, Greta Lindbo of Anoka-Hennepin's top score. Susanna Nelson of New London-Spicer placed 8th, and Monticello's Addison Lees placed 16th.

On the boys' side, Litchfield's Donald Weimer took second in the CI (Cognitively Impaired) division with 441 total pins. Dassel-Cokato's Walter Johnson finished in 26th with 382 pins, and Evan Halonen, also from Dassel, took 28th. In boys' PI (Physically Impaired), Carson Traut from Albany finished in 7th with 416 total pins, and the Huskies' Ryan Capp finished in 21st with 378 pins. In ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder), Dassel-Cokato's Edgar Herreru placed 16th, Monticello's Caedmon Cruser finished in 23rd. The Magic's Kayden Lamber was in 28th, with Dassel's Brody Corbett right behind him in 29th.

The area had some bowlers in the doubles competition as well. In ASD, Monticello's Gage Gasper and Caedmon Cruser placed 10th with 811 total pins. Ethan Hegreberg and Mikiah Gale-Manselle of New London-Spicer finished in 14th, and the team of Kayden Lambert and Jenna Kingstedt of Monticello came in 22nd.

In PI doubles, the team of Oliver Saari and Ryan Lies of New London-Spicer took 5th with 901 total pins, and Albany's combo of Carson Traut and Ryan Capp were right behind them in 7th with 886 pins.

In teams, North High of North St. Paul brought home first in ASD, Minneapolis Roosevelt in CI, and North High was victorious again in PI.

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