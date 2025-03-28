St. Cloud Area Bowling Alleys; Past and Present Part 2

The St. Cloud area has had many and still has many bowling alleys. To talk about the history of bowling alleys in the St. Cloud area I was joined by local historian Jim Grabinski. This is part II.

Foley Community Building - A farm in Mayhew Lake Township near Foley did outdoor bowling prior to an indoor building in the town of Foley. It is pictured above and is believed to be from the early 1900s. The Foley Community Building opened in 1933 in downtown Foley. The construction of the facility was part of the WPA project which included Government dollars to build and pay for the labor to build the building. Grabinski says they had 4 bowling lanes in the basement of the building. The building was sold to the American Legion in 1960, which is in that space now.

Olympic Lanes - Was east of Foley, a couple blocks out of town. That building isn't there today.

Albany Bowling Lanes - It was located in the basement in the late 1920s of a theater before moving in 1975 to it's present location on Railroad Avenue. Grabinski says it now has 12 lanes. It is now called the Albany Bowling Center and Spare Time Lounge.

Cold Spring Lanes - Grabinski says it has been on Main Street in Cold Spring for more than 60 years and is still open today. The Wirtzfeld family continues to own and operate the business.

Roscoe Bar Pool & Bowling - The town of 102 people has a bowling alley. Roger Sieben owns the business that includes pool tables on the main level and a 2 lane bowling alley in the basement. It is still in use today.

Richmond Lanes - It is located on Main Street with 8 lanes and is still open today. Grabinski says it has been there for more than 60 years.

St. Martin Parish Hall Bowling - Grabinski says there are a lot of connections between the Catholic Church and bowling alleys in Central Minnesota. The Parish Hall, across the street from the Church, installed lanes in 1936. In the 1970s they installed a Brunswick pin setter. Grabinski says they had league bowling at that facility until 1987.

Vilo Lanes - Was located at 310 Sundial Drive in Waite Park. It opened in the late 1970s and had 16 lanes. The name "Vilo" was derived from the first names of owners Vic and Lois Yeager. Vilo Lanes closed in 2012.

Waite Park Lanes - Was located at 120 6th Avenue. Grabinski says it opened in the 1990s and closed in 2003.

Great River Bowl & Partners Pub - Located in Sartell. It was built in 1979. It was bought in 1984 by Lyle and Barb Mathiasen. Their son Jason owns and operates the facility today.

Fun Center Bowling Alley - Was located in downtown Holdingford for about 10 years starting in the 1950s before changing ownership in 1965. Grabinski says it was only operated for a few more years before going out of business.

Ruhland Lanes - It was located in downtown Eden Valley and opened in 1961. Grabinski says they weren't open very many years.

Highway Lanes - It was located in downtown Brooten. Grabinski says they had 4 lanes. He says it changed ownership in 1976, a restaurant was added and the name was changed to Boondocks Cafe and Lounge. Grabinski says it was sold in 1986 and eventually went out of business.

Sid's Super Bowl - It is located at 130 North Oak Avenue and has been open for 60 years. The name "Sid" is a nickname for one of the owners, John Miller. He left the business to become the Wright County Sheriff.

Maple Lake Lanes - Grabinski says it was opened for many years but 2 years ago the lanes were removed. It is now Maple Lake Bar and Event Center.

Aqua Lanes - It was located on Highways 15 and 55 in Kimball. Grabinski says it was run by two young professional bowlers but the building was taken down in 2014. He says a Heritage Senior Home is in that location now.

Avon Bowling Center - It opened in 1983 at 311 Blattner Drive in Avon. It later changed names to Rascals Bowling Center before closing in the late 1990s.

Krause Recreation - It was located at 612 3rd Street in Sauk Centre. It has been in business for about 25 years when the building was destroyed by fire in 1972.

Sauk Centre 8 - It had been in business for around 11 years when owner Steve Bates sold it and it later closed.

Melrose Bowl - Bowling starting in the basement of St. Boniface Church before Melrose Bowl opened in downtown Melrose at 16 South 6th Avenue East.

Rhythm Bowl - It opened in the 1950s, stayed in business for 35 years before changing ownership and names. It become Koronis Lanes and is still in business on East St. James Street.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jim Grabinski, it is available below.