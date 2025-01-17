The History of St. Cloud Area Drive-In Restaurants

Drive-In Restaurants were everywhere in the St. Cloud area in the 1950s-1980s. St. Cloud area local historian and lifelong resident Jim Grabinski joined me on WJON. He explains at drive-ins customers would park and car hops would come to you. Grabinski indicates not all of the following drive-ins had car hops but they were still called drive-ins.

photo courtesy of Stearns History Museum

Grabinski says Val's Quik-Serv was the oldest that's still in business today. He says it used to be a Pure Oil Gas Station on St. Germain Street and Jefferson Highway. Lincoln Avenue was once known as Jefferson Highway. Val Henning took ownership in 1929 and ran the business until he passed away in 1979. His son, Dave has been operating Val's ever since.

McCarthy's Hamburgers (photo courtesy of Stearns History Museum)

McCarthy's Drive-In opened in 1960 and stayed open until 1973. It was located 3400 Division Street which is near where Crossroads Center Mall is now. Crossroads opened in 1966. McCarthy's was owned by John Weber, who also owned a clothing store in downtown St. Cloud. Grabinski recalls being able to buy a burger, fries and a shake for 45 cents.

Eddy's Drive-In (photo courtesy of Stearns History Museum)

Eddy's Drive-In was located on the corner of 22nd Avenue and Division Street. Grabinski says an Amoco Station is currently located there. Nick and Edna Haemer owned the restaurant which was known for Fried Chicken. They owned it from 1947 to 1959 before selling it in 1962. Grabinski recalls it had car hops and was open late. He says flashing your car lights led to service. The new owners operated Eddy's until 1975, when it closed. A 15-piece chicken bucket in the 1960s was $3.95. Grabinski explained four Kentucky Fried Chicken franchises opened in the St. Cloud area by the same owner who owned Eddy's.

A&W (photo courtesy of Jim Grabinksi)

A&W Restaurants were franchise drive-ins throughout the country and that included stores in St. Cloud. Grabinski says it was one of the more popular drive-ins in its time. They all had car hops on roller skates at some locations. He recalls one opened in 1952 and stayed open until 1973 at 1703 St. Germain Street, right off Washington Memorial Drive in St. Cloud. Grabinski says there was also an A&W on the east side of Highway 10.

Flaming Teepee Drive-In (photo courtesy of Stearns History Museum)

Henry's Drive-In was at 25 13th Avenue South and Division Street in St. Cloud approximately where the Library is today. Grabinski says Henry's was open from 1961-1971. The business was sold and later turned into Flaming Teepee Drive-in for just 1 year.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jim Grabinski, it is available below. There will be a 2nd installment of drive-ins available next week.