St. Cloud Area Bowling Alleys; Past and Present Part 1

The St. Cloud area has had many and still has many bowling alleys. To talk about the history of bowling alleys in the St. Cloud area I was joined by local historian Jim Grabinski. This is part I.

Spaniol Hotel Bar & Bowling - Grabinski says at one time there where as many as 5 bowling alleys in St. Cloud including Spaniol. Prior to being called Spaniol Hotel Bar & Bowling it was referred to as "Spaniol Hotel Cafe & Fountain" because it opened during prohibition and alcohol wasn't allowed. It was located at 13 6th Avenue North downtown St. Cloud. The bowling alley was in the basement of the building where Cream City Tattoo is today. Part of the old bowling alley still exists. The bowling alley closed in 1968. After the bowling alley closed it became a business college for women only.

Dee's Lanes - Opened in 1966 on Highway 152 and Highway 15 which is now 2nd Street and 27th Avenue. A portion of the Tenvoorde Ford parking lot is there today. It had 16 lanes and was owned by Dee Pappenfus The building was removed in 1996.

Granite Bowl - Grabinski indicates it was considered by some to be the most beautiful building of its time. The building was built in 1940 at a cost of $50,000 and was covered with 4-foot thick rose colored granite. An early ad boasted 8 streamlined lanes, fluorescent lighting and air conditioning. It was located at 1710 West St. Germain Street and was there for 74 years. It was taken down to make room for the Quinlivan & Hughes Law Office. The Granite Bowl combined with Southway Bowl which is still open on 1222 33rd Street South in St. Cloud.

Atwood Memorial Center - This bowling alley is located in the basement of Atwood on the St. Cloud State University campus. Grabinski says the bowling alley has been there since 1966. It has 8 lanes and is still open to students and the general public.

Rau Recreation - The bowling alley existed in the 1950s in the basement at 823 West St. Germain Street where Waldo's Pizza is today. Grabinski says it had 4 lanes. When Rau Recreation closed it was replaced by Inga's Cafe.

El Paso Club & Bowling - This establishment was located near County Road 75 in St. Joseph. It was also an event center that hosted wedding receptions. It was in St. Joseph for 70 years before closing in 2015. Carole Tamm was the most recent owner.

St. Joseph Catholic School - Grabinski says they had a bowling alley in their basement. He says there was 2 lanes in the basement and they are still there today.

Rapids Rec - Was located in downtown Sauk Rapids where the Dollar Tree is today. It had 4 lanes and was owned Dale and Elaine Siegel. They share the building with Dutch Cream Bakery. Bob Muntifering owned the bakery before moving it to east St. Cloud and changed the name to the Dutch Maid Bakery. The Dutch Maid has since moved back to Sauk Rapids. Grabinski says Rapids Rec moved from downtown Sauk Rapids east on Benton Drive to where Danny's Dugout is currently located. This increased the size of the facility. It closed in 1999.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jim Grabinski, it is available below.