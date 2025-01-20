St. Cloud Past Drive-Ins; Char Broiler, Freddy’s and More

Drive-in restaurants were popular in the United States in the 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s. St. Cloud area historian and life long resident Jim Grabinski joined me on WJON to highlight some of the past drive-ins in this community. This is the 2nd installment. The first installment is linked here.

Char Broiler (photo courtesy of Stearns History Museum)

The Char Broiler Drive-In was located at 1201 1st Street South in St. Cloud near the former Tech High School and Division Street. Grabinksi says they were open from 1962 - 1978. He recalls the Char Broiler remodeling the restaurant adding much more square footage. Grabinski says they were known for the Frost Top root beer. The Char Broiler also had car hops.

Freddy's Drive-In (photo courtesy of Stearns History Museum)

Freddy's Drive-In was located at 1615 1st Street South in St. Cloud and stayed in business from 1971 - 1974. Your Travel Agency and Gold Silver Coin is currently in the building where Freddy's used to be. Grabinski says Freddy's had car hops.

Frost Top was a Drive-In located on St. Germain Street and 18th Avenue north. Grabinski says their hamburgers were .10 cents apiece, a quart of root beer was .15 cents and a gallon of root beer was .50 cents. He recalls the building needed to be moved with Division Street coming in.

Black Steer Drive-In opened in 1973 at 25 13th Avenue South in St. Cloud.

Sauk Rapids had some drive-ins too. In the early 1950s there was one where the Walgreens currently is. Grabinski couldn't recall the name. Another one was located in the late 1950s to early 1960s on the corner of 2nd Avenue and 14th Street, which was right in front of the Benton County Fairgrounds. Grabinski can't recall the name of that drive-in but he says the property is now residential.

