ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local business has been bringing smiles to people's faces in a unique way. The Vacuum and Sewing Center along Division Street in St. Cloud has been updating its outdoor sign with humorous messages for about two years.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Employee Randy Jehoich is the mastermind behind the signs. Jehoich says it took him a while to convince his boss to let him use the sign for the jokes:

"I talked him into it and then, so I just started putting up signs about the vacuum cleaners or cleaning, or something that has to do with the business, and then from there I just kind of ventured out to like a holiday or something seasonal, fishing, or something like that. I went that direction."

Jehoich says customer reaction started out slow, but now someone stops in almost every day to comment about how they enjoyed the joke on the sign.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Planning for the signs takes a lot of work and time.

He says he plans out the entire year in advance and has over 400 jokes saved, so the signs won't be going away anytime soon.

He says the hardest part is finding jokes that will fit in the limited space:

"You take a big long joke, and you try to make, get it down to four lines with like 22 letters each and try to make it shrink it down that small and so fit on a sign, but you still have the same result, still have the same punchline for it, that's the challenging part."

Jehoich says the weather can be a challenge as well, like the time the wind blew letters off the sign, causing it to not read correctly. People will stop in, call, or even send in thank-you cards to express their appreciation for the signs.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

How long does Jehoich plan to do the signs?

Jehoich says doing the signs makes him happy, and as long as people are enjoying them, he will keep doing them. The sign is changed weekly on Sunday or Monday, depending on when Jehoich has time and on the weather. You can check out a photo gallery of some of his signs below.

Get our free mobile app