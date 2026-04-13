COMMUNITY COLLEGE ROUND UP

SUNDAY, APRIL 12TH

SCTCC CYCLONES 11 CLC RAIDERS 1

The Cyclones out-hit the Raiders twelve to two, including four doubles and solid defense. Christian Garner started on the mound. He threw four innings to earn the win, he gave up one hit, and he recorded seven strikeouts. M. Badeaux threw one inning; he gave up one hit, one run, one walk, and he recorded a strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by AJ. Galvin went 1-3 with a double for three RBIs, and he scored a run. Lucas Dam went 2-4 for two RBIs, and he scored a run; Carter Gmahl went 1-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Ethan Peters went 1-3 for two RBIs, and he scored a run, and Ben Rothstein went 1-3 with a double for an RBI. Landon Nieman went 2-3 for an RBI, a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Jaxon Barker went 2-3 with two doubles for an RBI, was hit by a pitch, and scored two runs. Josh Kingery went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored two runs. JT Tirado was hit by a pitch, and he had a stolen base, and Connor Morrissey went 1-1 with a stolen base, and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Raiders was Nate Solinger. He threw four innings, he gave up ten hits, ten runs, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts. T. Marcus threw one inning; he gave up two hits, one run, and recorded one strikeout. Their offense was led by Ethan Guck, who went 1-2. Borle went 1-1. Tristan Wilson had a walk, and Joaquin McGee had two stolen bases and scored a run.

SCTTC CYCLONES 12 CLC RAIDERS 1

The Cyclones out-hit the Raiders eleven to five, including two home runs, three doubles, and solid defense. Josh Kingery started on the mound for the Cyclones. He threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, two walks, and he recorded ten strikeouts. C. Lyon threw one inning; he gave up one hit.

The Cyclones offense was led by Josh Kingery, who went 2-3 with two home runs for four RBIs, a walk, and scored four runs. Ethan Peters went 2-2 with a double for two RBIs, a walk, a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Carter Gmahl went 2-3 with a double for an RBI, a walk, a stolen base, and he scored a run. Landon Neiman went 2-3 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run. Luke Illies went 1-4 for an RBI, a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Ben Rothstein went 1-2 with a double, and Luke Bieniek had a walk, and he scored a run. Trenton Throolin went 1-1, Carson McCain had a stolen base, and Jaxon Barker was hit by a pitch.

The Raiders' starting pitcher was Ethan Guck. He threw three innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, three walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. F. Akakpo threw 1/3 inning; he gave up three hits, five runs, and one walk. M.Cosgrove threw 2/3 of an inning; he gave up one hit, one run, one walk, and he had a strikeout.

The Raiders offense was led by M.Kalm he went 1-1 with a double for an RBI and a walk. Borle went 2-3 with a double, and he scored a run. Joaquin Magee went 1-3, and Anthony Micheli had a walk.

ALEX CC LEGENDS 20 FERGUS FALLS CC SPARTANS 1

The Legends out-hit the Spartans twenty to four, including two home runs, one triple, and three doubles, and they did take advantage of one dozen walks. Easton Grose started on the mound for the Legends. He threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts. Gavyn Hayden threw three innings; he gave up three hits, one run, and recorded five strikeouts.

The Legends' offense was led by Kobe Snyder, who went 3-5 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, and he scored three runs. Caden Evers went 2-3 with a triple for three RBIs, he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Ethan Mueller went 4-4 with a double for two RBIs, a walk, and he scored four runs. Matt Grant went 2-3 with a home run for five RBIs, a walk, and a stolen base. C. Hanson went 3-4 for an RBI, four stolen bases, and he scored a pair of runs. Ethan Miller went 1-1 with a double for an RBI, and Matt Bryant went 1-4 with a walk, and he scored two runs. Sam Ovsak had three walks, one stolen base, and he scored three runs. Jake Finstad had three walks and scored a run, Alex Blume had two walks and scored a run, and Cayden Behrmann scored a run.

The Spartans' starting pitcher was Alex Specht. He threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, eight runs, five walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. John Dent threw 2/3 of an inning; he gave up six hits, nine runs, and five walks. Quinn Olson threw two innings; he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks, and recorded two strikeouts.

The Spartans' offense was led by Hunter Cliff, who went 1-2 for an RBI, and Carson Bussell went 2-2. Shawn Rowley Harris went 1-2, Jakob Hansen had a walk, and Turner Blum scored a run.

ALEX CC LEGENDS 14 FERGUS FALLS CC SPARTANS 4

The Legends out-hit the Spartans nine to three, including a home run and a pair of doubles. Alex Blume started on the mound for the Legends. He threw two innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, three walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. B. Manly threw two innings; he gave up one run, three walks, and recorded two strikeouts. Ethan Mueller threw one inning; he gave up two hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Legends offense was led by Sam Ovsak, who went 2-2 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, a walk, and he scored three runs. Joe Snyder went 1-3 for two RBIs, had a walk, a stolen base, was hit by a pitch, and scored two runs. Matt Bryant went 1-2 with a double for two RBIs, and he was hit by a pitch. Colby Hanson went 1-1 with a double for an RBI, a stolen base, and he was hit three times by a pitch, and he scored a run. Bennett Hylla went 1-3 for two RBIs, a walk, a stolen base, and he scored a run. James Halverson went 1-4 for two RBIs, a walk, a stolen base, and he scored a run. Cayden Behrmann went 1-2 for two RBIs, he had a walk, three stolen bases, and he scored three runs. Jack Lundquist went 1-4 for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Isaiah Bramer was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run.

The Spartans' starting pitcher was Ero Lamppa. He threw 2/3 of an inning; he gave up six hits, nine runs, and one walk. Rippy threw 3 2/3 innings; he gave up three hits, five runs, four walks, and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Spartans' offense was led by Pete O’Kimosh, who went 2-3 with a home run for two RBIs, and he scored two runs, and Carson Bussell went 1-3. Keaton Dickie had a walk, and he was credited with an RBI. Hunter Cliff had a walk, and he scored a run. Jakob Hansen had a walk and a stolen base, Quinn Olson had a walk, and he scored a run, Tanner Blum was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk. Quinn Olson had a walk, and he scored a run, and Brody Bose had a walk.

ANOKA-RAMSEY GOLDEN RAMS 4 RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 2

The Golden Rams out-hit the Warriors five to three, including a pair of doubles. Zane Christianson threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two runs, two walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Carson Shaver threw two innings to earn the save. He gave up one run, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Golden Rams offense was led by Camden Everhart, who went 1-3 with two RBIs, and Matt Popp went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run. Isaiah Mead went 1-2 with a double, a walk, and he scored a run, and Cole Swift went 1-4. Ramon Perez went 1-2 with a walk, and he scored a run. Will Ambrose had a walk and scored a run, and Jack Teachworth had a walk.

Brennan Fictum started on the mound for the Warriors. He threw six innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, four walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Joe Liebl, who went 2-3 with two doubles, and Luke Jeseritz had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Blake Morris went 1-3, and he scored a run. Dillon Sommerfeld had a walk and scored a run, and Elliot Domagala had a walk.

ANOKA-RAMSEY GOLDEN RAMS 9 RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 7

They both collected seven hits; the Golden Rams collected two doubles and a home run. Isaac Kawlewski earned the win. He threw five innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, two walks, and he recorded one strikeout. Matt Baumann threw one inning; he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk, and recorded a strikeout. Carson threw one inning to earn the save. He gave up one walk and recorded three strikeouts.

The Golden Rams offense was led by Brett Leabch, who went 1-2 with a grand slam for four RBIs and a walk. Caden Johnson went 2-2 with a double for four RBIs, a walk, and he scored two runs. Jack Teachworth went 1-4 for an RBI, and Ramon Perez went 1-3 with a double, and he had a walk. Jack Teachworth went 1-4 for an RBI, Cole Swift went 1-3, and he scored two runs. Will Ambrose had two walks, and he scored a run.

The Warriors' starting pitcher was Dylan Kluis. He threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, six runs, and five walks. Brody Wixon threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up two hits, one run, and recorded a strikeout. Evan Zimmer threw 1 2/3, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Warriors' offense was led by Kael Nelson, who went 2-3 with a home run and a double for four RBIs, and he scored a pair of runs. Luke Kester went 1-4 for an RBI, and he scored two runs, and Davis Patzer went 1-4 for an RBI. Nolan Eischens went 2-4 with a double, and he scored a run, and Blake Morris had a walk. Joe Liebl went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored a run. Luke Jeseritz had a walk, he was credited with an RBI, and he scored a run.

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SATURDAY, APRIL 11TH

ALEX TECH CC LEGENDS 12 FERGUS FALLS CC SPARTANS 0

The Legends out-hit the Spartans eleven to zero, including three doubles and solid defense. Jack Lundquist started on the mound, and he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave three walks, and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Legends' offense was led by Parker Schulz, who went 1-4 with a double for two RBIs, and he scored two runs. Carson Davis went 1-2 with a double for an RBI and two walks. Gabe Cabrera went 2-3 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored three runs. Matt Bryant went 4-4 with a double, and he scored three runs. Jonah DeJon went 2-4. Kobe Snyder went 1-3 with a double walk, a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Alex Blume had a stolen base, and he scored a pair of runs; Bennett Hylla had a walk, and he scored a run.

The Spartans' starting pitcher was Drew Overby. He threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, twelve runs, five walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. John Dent threw 1/3 of an inning; he retired one batter.

RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS 23 ANOKA-RAMSEY GOLDEN RAMS 14

The Warriors out-hit the Golden Rams twenty-four to fourteen, including four doubles and three home runs. Joe Liebl started on the mound. He threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, nine runs, three walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Jase Dirksen threw 1 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, five runs, two walks, and recorded three strikeouts. Brody Wixon threw two innings; he gave up two hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Warriors' offense was led by Davis Patzer, who went 4-5 with two doubles for five RBIs, a stolen base, and scored three runs. Luke Kester went 2-5 with a home run for four RBIs, and he scored two runs. Blake Morris went 2-5 with a home run for two RBIs, and he scored two runs. Nolan Eischen went 2-3 with a double for two RBIs, a stolen base, and he scored four runs. Elliot Domagala went 3-5 with a home run and a double for two RBIs, and he scored four runs. Dillon Sommerfield went 2-5 for three RBIs, and he scored two runs. Dylan Kulis went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored two runs. Luke Jeseritz went 3-4 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored two runs, and Kael Nelson went 2-5 for an RBI, and he scored two runs.

The Golden Rams starting pitcher was Andrew Pieh. He threw two innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts.

Evan Kroger threw 2 2/3 innings; he gave up eleven hits, twelve runs, and recorded two strikeouts. Charles Breyer threw one inning; he gave up two hits, three runs, and one walk. Gabe Smith threw 1/3 of an inning; he retired one batter.

The Golden Rams offense was led by Brett Leabach, who went 4-5 with a double for two RBIs, a stolen base, and scored four runs. Collin Tollefson

went 1-2 with a double for two RBIs, with three walks, and he scored two runs. Camden Everhart went 2-4 for three RBIs, and he scored a run, and Jack Teachworth went 2-5 with a double for an RBI. Carson Shaver went 1-5 for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Ramon Perez went 1-5 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Carson Shaver went 1-5 for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Antonio Rivera went 1-5 with a double, and Isaiah Mead went 1-3 with a walk and scored a run.

RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS 8 ANOKA RAMSEY GOLDEN RAMS 5

The Warriors out-hit the Golden Rams eleven to three, including a home run and a double. Dominic Rose started on the mound. He threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, five runs, four walks, and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Warriors' offense was led by Blake Morris, who went 1-4 with a double for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Elliot Domagala went 2-3 with two doubles, and he scored a run, and Dillon Sommerfield went 1-3 for an RBI. Davis Patzer went 2-4 with a home run for two RBIs, and he scored two runs. Luke Kester went 2-3 for an RBI. Kael Nelson went 1-2 with a walk, and he scored two runs, and Brandon Carlson scored a run. Luke Jeseritz went 1-4, Dylan Kluis went 1-3, and Nolan Eischens had a walk, and he scored a run.

The Golden Rams starting pitcher was Preston Thielke. He threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, eight runs, two walks, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Gabe Smith threw 1/3 of an inning; he recorded a strikeout.

The Rams offense was led by Cole Swift, who went 1-3 with a home run for four RBIs, and Will Ambrose went 2-3, scoring a run. Patrick Simmons had a walk, he was credited with an RBI, and he scored a run. Evan Kramer had two walks, and he scored a run, and Ramon Perez scored a run.

CENTRAL DIVISION STANDINGS

ST. CLOUD TECH CC. CYCLONES 6-0/21-5

ALEX TCC LEGENDS 6-0/19-7

ANOKA-RAMSEY CC. GOLEN RAMS 4-2/10-9

RIDGEWATER CC. WARRIORS 2-4/10-8

CLCC. RAIDERS 0-4/1-17