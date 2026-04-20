MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- You can follow the Yellow Brick Road to fun starting Tuesday night. The Wizard of Oz will bring its magic to the stage of the Children's Theatre Company (CTC) in Minneapolis for an almost two-month run. The show is based on the classic motion picture starring Judy Garland, not the more modern Wicked with Ariana Grande.

PHOTO courtesy of Kaitlin Randolph and Children's Theatre Company PHOTO courtesy of Kaitlin Randolph and Children's Theatre Company loading...

The Wizard of Oz debuted in Theaters on August 25, 1939.

26-year CTC veteran Autumn Ness is playing the Wicked Witch of the West/Almira Gultch and says their production has some surprises:

"We've got great new designs, set designs, costume designs, and most importantly, we have two real little Cairn Terriers that play Toto. They trade off so neither one gets too tired, but the dogs for me are the big pull in coming to work every day."

She says the audience gasps every time Dorothy calls for Toto and the dog runs out.

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Cynthia Ervio plays Elphaba Thropp/The Wicked Witch in the Wicked movies.

Ness says it is a bit nerve-racking to take on the part made famous by Margaret Hamilton:

"I'm just trying to approach the role like I would any role as a sensible actor, but this one has some extra special pressures, so bring it on. I've got such good support around me, so I'm ready to lean on those people and for audiences to see the show!"

She says a big challenge is the costume change between the Wicked Witch and her human persona, Almira Gultch, and getting the green face makeup on and off. The CTC's production of The Wizard of Oz runs from Tuesday through June 14th, and tickets range from $25 to $129.

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Children's Theatre Company Children's Theatre Company loading...

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