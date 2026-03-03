MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Kids of all ages can check out a fun prehistoric adventure starting on Tuesday. Dinosaur World Live is roaring into the Children's Theatre Company (CTC) in Minneapolis for the next month. Dinosaurs of all different shapes and sizes will wow children as they get up close and personal with them.

Lizzie Burder is "Miranda," your host for the adventure, and says sometimes the dinosaurs can misbehave:

"The dinosaurs are wild animals; they're not trained, so a lot of naughtiness can ensue. They're very cheeky, and they know how to make me stressed."

Burder says several kids will get picked to come up on stage and help with the Dinosaurs, and for her, picking those lucky kids is the hardest part of the show. Everyone does get a chance to say goodbye to one of the dinosaurs during the encore at the end of the show.

You will forget the animals are puppets.

She says you will get completely drawn into the show and forget the dinosaurs are not real:

"The puppetry in this show is magical, that's why I think it's great for all ages because the younger children will just be absorbed in the world of dinosaurs, but anybody older who has any interest in how the magic is working, there is a sort of showman showing their wear, they're interested in how the puppeteers are making this happen."

Burder says the show is multi-layered and there is a lot for everyone. All the incredible giant dinosaur puppets are hand-made at the Unit 9 Workshop. Dinosaur World Live is playing at CTC through April 5th.

