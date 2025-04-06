Children’s Theatre Co. Names French New Managing Director

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Minnesota theatre company has named a new Managing Director. The Children's Theatre Company (CTC) in Minneapolis has named Ryan French as its new Managing Director.

French will oversee development, communications, marketing, community partnerships, education, and other administrative functions in his role as Managing Director. CTC Board of Directors Chair Mary Loeffelholz says they are thrilled to have French's leadership and diverse set of skills as CTC continues to advance as the nation's leading children's theatre.

French had been the Deputy Managing Director with CTC and was the Associate Vice President of Advancement and Campaign Director at the University of St. Thomas before joining CTC. French takes over as Managing Director from Jill A. Anderson who had been in the position since July of 2024.

PHOTO courtesy of Children's Theatre Company. PHOTO courtesy of Children's Theatre Company. loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

