Join the Fun with Forts! at the Children’s Theatre Company

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- It's not your usual theater experience at a new show taking place in the Twin Cities. Forts! Build Your Own Adventure at the Children's Theatre Company (CTC) celebrates the power of imagination by letting participants actually build a fort as part of the show. You can build whatever you want using sofas, boxes, blankets, and more.

In Forts!, You and what you build are the show.

Creator and Director Julie Ritchey says there is no stage, no spectators, and everyone is taking part. She says they only have two rules:

"The rules are be safe and be kind, and other than that, it really is completely up to the participants how they want to spend their time."

Ritchey says in a world where kids hear the word no a few hundred times a day, having an artistic, creative space where they get to hear yes is an amazing idea.

She says Forts is a great place to make new friends, and the show is not just for kids:

"We even had a university professor come and just bring a class of students to participate, and he said that he saw his students in a whole new light, that it just completely transformed the way that he saw them and saw them working together and what they were capable of, and that it changed the whole rest of the semester."

From the young to the old and the big to the small, Ritchey says there is no wrong way for people to do Forts. Forts! Build Your Own Adventure is taking place at CTC until April 5th.

