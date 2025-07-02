Shakespeare Meets Jazz-funk In CTC’s Summer Production
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The Children's Theatre Company (CTC) has announced its Triple Threat Summer show for 2025. Twelfth Night by Kwame Kwei-Armah and Shaina Taub will be the feature performance for the summer workshop.
What is the Triple Threat Workshop?
The Triple Threat Summer Intensive workshop is designed for students in grades 8 through 12 who have shown a commitment to their art as performers. The students will get to work with like-minded peers and industry professionals to produce the play.
What is Twelfth Night?
Twelfth Night is a musical adaptation of William Shakespeare's classic story of love and mistaken identity featuring an original jazz-funk score. The show will take place on August 8th and August 10th on CTC's Cargill Stage. Tickets are available now at childrenstheatre.org or by calling the CTC ticket office at 612-874-0400.
