MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A children's show based on a popular book and series aims to keep things simple yet fun. Go Dog Do - Ve Perro iVe! is currently playing at the Children's Theatre Company in Minneapolis. The play brings to life the images of dog characters from the book doing tons of fun people-type activities like driving race cars, playing baseball, or preparing for a party.

Kimberly Richardson as "MC Dog", PHOTO Courtesy of Kaitliln Randolph and Children's Theatre Company Kimberly Richardson as "MC Dog", PHOTO Courtesy of Kaitliln Randolph and Children's Theatre Company loading...

What makes the show special?

Kimberly Richardson plays "MC Dog" in the show and helps take attendees through the journey. She says the show doesn't use a lot of words to tell the story:

"A lot of it is told in physicality, some of it is told through song, but what words we have are in both Spanish and English, and in an effort to welcome in even more people and also kind of give the gift of Spanish language learning to people who are from homes where they only speak English."

Richardson says she has to speak the most Spanish but had the least Spanish language knowledge coming into the production.

Kimberly Richardson as "MC Dog", PHOTO Courtesy of Kaitliln Randolph and Children's Theatre Company Kimberly Richardson as "MC Dog", PHOTO Courtesy of Kaitliln Randolph and Children's Theatre Company loading...

She says the Spanish is intermixed throughout the show, and even with its bilingual nature, they keep the show easy to understand for the kids.

"You see, sometimes productions take a simple story and make it much more complicated, or kind of add a pre-story and a post-story, and it's all about kind of making more elaborate the world of the book, we really keep it very simple and playful lilke the book but we expand on the playfullness that's in all of P.D. Eastman's pictures on each page."

Kimberly Richardson, PHOTO Courtesy of Children's Theatre Company Kimberly Richardson, PHOTO Courtesy of Children's Theatre Company loading...

Richardson says there isn't complicated dialogue to understand, and it repeats, so it is easy to follow along for both the young and old. Go Dog Go - Ve Perro iVe! is playing at the Children's Theatre Company through February 22nd.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

Darius Rucker at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2025. Darius Rucker brought his "Carolyn's Boy Tour" to the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park on a hot/steamy July night in 2025. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Warren Zeiders at the Ledge Amphitheater Warren Zeiders brought his "Relapse, Lies, & Betrayal Tour" to the Ledge Amphitheater along with special guest Wesko. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt