MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- It will be adventure on the high seas for all when a classic tale comes to life this fall. The Children's Theatre Company (CTC) is opening its fall season for the first time in over 20 years with a new production of Robert Louis Stevenson's Treasure Island. CTC 26-year veteran actor Reed Sigmund will follow in the steps of greats like Orson Welles, Charlton Heston, and Tim Curry in playing Long John Silver. Reed says it has been a dream of his to play the lovable villain:

"When he does something wrong you're actually, you're not entirely angry at him because you're rooting for him, you're like I know that's not entirely you I'm rooting for you to make the right choice man come on and then the moments where he does betray sombody, because you care so deeply for him you can't help but feel like he didn't just betray that other character on stage, like he betrayed me this is personal now."

Reed Sigmund as Long John Silver, PHOTO courtesy of Children's Theatre Company Reed Sigmund as Long John Silver, PHOTO courtesy of Children's Theatre Company loading...

Get our free mobile app

How did Sigmund prepare for the role of Long John Silver?

He says he put a lot of time into studying pirate history in preparing for the role, and the CTC production is full of fun, adventure, and fabulous sea shanties sung by the characters. Sigmund says he discovered a lot about Long John Silver behind the smile:

"Then also you start looking into doing research on people who have been con men or manipulators because he's (Long John Silver) so good at getting people to do what he wants, and he doesn't generally do it with threats he normally does it with kindness so how can you, it's about reading people like he understands human psychology."

Sigmund says Silver's manipulation is kind of scary, and he makes the audience feel involved in the story. He says Treasure Island is a classic that will last forever. CTC's production of Treasure Island runs from September 9th through October 19th, and tickets are on sale now.

Children's Theatre Company Children's Theatre Company loading...

Reed Sigmund as Long John Silver, PHOTO courtesy of Children's Theatre Company Reed Sigmund as Long John Silver, PHOTO courtesy of Children's Theatre Company loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state Gallery Credit: Megan Zee

Photos From Jimmie Allen & Carrie Underwood In Minneapolis 10/25/22 Last night Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen performed at the Target Center in Minneapolis and you sent us your pictures from the concert! Here is what we got! Gallery Credit: Image Credits: Minnesota's New Country 98-1