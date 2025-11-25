MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Kids and adults alike can create and design their own fun at a new interactive experience coming to Minnesota next year. Forts! Build Your Own Adventure will take shape at the Children's Theatre Company (CTC) from February 13th through April 5th.

What exactly is Forts?

Forts is not a traditional play but an interactive, immersive theatre experience. In Forts, kids of all ages will literally build their own forts using old sofas, lampshades, cardboard boxes, piles of blankets, and more. Lighting and sounds will change as you build, and the entire experience is audience-driven. In the end, there will be some surprises, everyone will get to explore each other's forts, and much like at home, have to take down what they created.

Who thought up the idea or concept for Forts?

Forts! Build Your Own Adventure was conceived by Julie Ritchey in 2018 for the Filament Theatre in Chicago. Ritchey says that twenty years ago, she did a research presentation on Children's Theatre Company as a student at Northwestern, so bringing Forts to CTC is an honor, and she can't wait to see what the imaginations of the CTC audience build. Forts has a run time of 60 minutes with no intermission and is an all-ages show/experience. Tickets for Forts! are on sale now for $30 at the Children's Theatre Company's box office or at childrenstheatre.org. Group options are available for schools, too, by contacting schools@childrenstheatre.org.

