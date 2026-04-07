Minneapolis Children’s Theatre Company Announces Thrilling New Season
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The Children's Theatre Company (CTC) has revealed the shows for its new season. The 2026 - 2027 schedule includes some old favorites and two world premiere musicals.
The season kicks off with "Pinocchio," which will run from September 8th to October 18th. The world premiere of "Twelve Kinds of Ice" hits the stage next, and the heart-warming tale of Ellen sharing childhood memories of icy adventures with her dad. The second world premiere musical looks to solve the question of who will be crowned dairy queen in 1980 with "Princess Kay of the Milky Way" in February.
The season wraps up in May with "School of Rock the Musical." The new season will also feature three shows in CTC's new Discovery series. You can guarantee seats to the shows now by buying a full or 5-play subscription before individual show tickets go on sale.
Check out the full list of shows for the new season below:
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