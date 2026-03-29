The CTC Lab Brings Theater Skills To Minnesota’s Professionals
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Minnesota company has launched a new initiative to help professionals expand their skills through theatrical techniques. Children's Theatre Company (CTC) has created The CTC Lab to extend its mission to educate, challenge, and inspire to build life skills beyond the classroom and stage.
The lab will teach core practice skills like adaptability, listening, teamwork, and storytelling through interactive workshops. The workshops will turn everyday challenges into opportunities for practice, reflection, and growth. There are three different labs to choose from: Communications, Professional Presence, and Adaptive Teams.
There are also different lab structures to suit different business needs: 60-90 minute workshops, half-day or full-day programs, or multi-day residencies. CTC says the lab is perfect for teams in sales, client relations, project management, or marketing who rely on teamwork and responsiveness.
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