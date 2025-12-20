MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Prehistoric fans can Walk the Dinosaur this spring in Minneapolis. The Children's Theatre Company (CTC) is hosting Dinosaur World Live from March 3rd through April 5th. Dinosaur World Live features a wide array of remarkably life-like dinosaurs using stunning puppetry and has fast become an international hit, winning the 2024 Olivier Award for Best Family show.

The interactive Jurassic adventure features fan favorites, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, Segnosaurus, and more. There is also a special meet and greet after the show that offers explorers the chance to make a new dinosaur friend.

CTC's Artistic Director Rick Dildine says Dinosaur World Live brings together everything they love at the theatre: adventure, imagination, and artistry, and it's blend of puppetry and hands-on storytelling invites kids to lean in, marvel, and discover.

Who is all in the show?

The cast features Lizzie Burder as Miranda, with William Chapin-Stephens, Nat Speight, Georgia Wall, Alice Bravery, and Sebastian Chambers as Puppeteers. Burder's credits include Peppa Pig Live, Little Red Riding Hood, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and Meet the Teaspoons. She trained at ICMT and has a B.A. from Middlesex University, London.

The entire puppeteering crew brings a wide array of experience and backgrounds to the show. Chapin-Stephens is an actor from Nottingham and a graduate of Rose Buford College. Speight trained at East 15 Acting School, and Bravery learned her craft at the Curious School of Puppetry.

Tickets for Dinosaur World Live are on sale now at the childrenstheatre.org or by phone at 612-874-0400.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

