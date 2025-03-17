MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A New York-based actress is making her Minnesota debut in helping bring the magic of a Disney classic to life. Gillian Jackson Han is staring as Elsa in the Children's Theatre Company's (CTC) production of Disney's Frozen.

Gillian Jackson Han, PHOTO courtesy of Children's Theatre Company. Gillian Jackson Han, PHOTO courtesy of Children's Theatre Company. loading...

Han says there is a lot of pressure with playing such a popular character:

"Oh my gosh, it's awesome and such an honor, I'm so grateful that they entrusted this, this role to me it's so iconic, it became such an instant classic. It's a gift, it's a privilege to be able to do this."

She says the magic of Disney is written into the role but anytime a new actor takes on the role they bring a little bit of themselves into it.

Coming to Minnesota has been a new experience for Han and she says she has had to learn some new things:

"You know, I landed and the city was in a state of snow emergency which was a new term for me (laughs), but it felt very fitting for the production. My dad did a bunch of work here when I was a kid so he has a pretty good understanding of the layout of Minneapolis and it was really nice to have that connection."

She says everyone has been so friendly and kind. Han says she hopes to highlight that Elsa ran away because she was overwhelmed and was kind of a recluse:

"And that makes you a little, it makes you a little quirky (laughs) and I think that I'm trying to highlight a little bit of her weirdness because I think everyone can understand what she's, who she is, and what she's been through to some degree."

She says she wants the quirkiness to come through. As with most Disney productions, there is a lot of singing. Han says she has had to sing before but nothing quite like Elsa:

"I've never had to sing like this (laughs) this is a big thing and it's so exciting. It's a little intimidating but it's also such a cool opportunity and to be able to sing these songs to people that know them and grew up with them is again such an honor, I'm so grateful to be able to do this."

Han says all the songs in Frozen are breathtaking and it is so special to be able to bring Elsa to life for CTC. Opening night for CTC's production of Frozen is April 15th and it will run until June 15th.

