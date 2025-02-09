How Sweet It Is, WJON Show Celebrates One Year Anniversary

Anniversaries are also special, memorable, and fun. Some are more special than others like milestones of 10, 25, and 50 but that first one can be oh-so great too. WJON's show about board gaming, Table Talk celebrated its one year anniversary on Saturday. We had some surprises throughout the show but started off by discussing some new games out in stores.

Table Talk's gaming expert, William Pankratz from Games By James went over some new items the store had gotten in recently. Those games included Ito, Clank Legacy 2, the revised Dungeons and Dragons Monster Manuel (with a limited edition cover), and Metal Gears Solid the board game.

William says Ito is one of his favorite new games and it is a little similar to The Mind.

"The idea is it's fully cooperative. You and all the other players are trying to lay down numbers in an order low to high so there's numbers 1 to 100 and you'll have a card, the trick for it though is each round there'll be a card that says like things you want to take a picture of, favorite experiences, famous people you'd like to meet, or just like make silly sounds, and so on that scale if you have a lower card, like in the example things you'd like to take a picture of, if you have a low number you're more likely to not want to take a picture versus if you have a higher number you want to."

He says its a very easy to jump into and play game.

After we went over the new games at Games By James we revealed our surprises for the one year anniversary of the show. We had three copies of the card game Wednesday (based on the streaming show), and two copies of the game Disney Locana Gateway to give away. We gave out the five games throughout the show to listeners who called in.

We also spoke about some new games getting ready to launch on various crowdfunding platforms. The first game to be discussed was Star Realms Conquest by Wise Wizard Games launching in March or April on Gamefound. William says Star Realms is really fun:

"As for deck builders, it's one of the easier ones to get into, you have to like kind of combat games because it is you versus one other person kind of punching each other back and forth."

He says there is a cooperative variant for Star Realms but didn't know if it would be included in the Conquest version.

We next went over Point Galaxy/Propolis launching on Kickstarter on February 18th. It is the third in the series that includes Point Salad, and Point City. We also went over the Catan Masterpiece series, Champions of Midgard 10th Anniversary edition, and more.

You can tune into Table Talk every other Saturday, opposite the Woods Garden Show from 8:00 - 9:00 a.m. after the news.

