Stefan’s Dream Wins 5th Consecutive KVSC Trivia Title
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The year changed but the outcome stayed the same for a dominate team in the annual KVSC Trivia Marathon. Stefan's Dream 26: Bloodbath and Beyond won the title for the 5th consecutive year in a ceremony at Ritsche Auditorium at St. Cloud State Sunday night.
They have also won 7 of the last 8 contests. Stefan's Dream won with a total of 12,690 points. Meyer Meyer Pants On Fire came in 2nd with 12,455 points, and It Just Doesn't Matter took 3rd with 12,290 points. Going into hour 46, blackout, where the teams can't see each others scores the top three teams were the same with Stefan's Dream in front with 10,995 points, Meyer Meyer Pants on Fire had 10,820 points, and It Just Doesn't Matter with 10,705 points.
The Tier Two Champion was Bring Ya Babdook Badonkadonk who finished with 10,315 points and in 8th place overall. The Tier Three Champion was Kids You're In For a Treat with 6,215 points and in 32nd place overall. KVSC also inducted the team House of Insanity, sponsor Backwards Bread Company, and volunteer/question writer Dan Barth into their Trivia Hall of Fame at the ceremony.
Some fun facts from the contest:
--45,000 calls were made to the answer phone back over the 3 days of the contest wtih equates to a 33 day long phone call.
--Over 1,100 calls were made per hour.
--Average points per correct question was just over 34 points
--There was a possible 15,530 points in the contest.
--11,604 correct answers were given among the 47 participating teams.
The 47th Annual KVSC Trivia Marathon will take place from February 13th - 15th next year.
