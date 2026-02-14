ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Day one of the knowledge chaos known as KVSC's 47th Annual Trivia has come to and end. The theme this year is Wild West Trivia but there are still tons of questions about other topics like movies, television, books, and events.

After the first nine hours the five-time defending champion Stefan's Dream 27: The Magnificent Stefan is holding court with 2,865 points, in a close second place is Meyer Meyer Pants on Fire with 2,760 and in third it's What Would Learned Pigs and Scooby Doo? with 2,710 points.

Eleven teams decided trivia may be too hard for them and are in tie for 46th place with 40 points, and those came from a question that was thrown out so all 56 teams playing got the 40 points.

One of the highlights from the first day was hour five where the teams had to name a sidekick from a famous western movie based on a short audio clip of dialogue from the movie. For the audio speed hour teams had to solve 18 audio based questions.

A sample question from hour two that was worth 60 points was:

"This St Cloud State athletic Hall of Famer recently passed away. Pitching for the Minnesota Twins and for one season in the 1970s, he played both football and baseball at SCSU. Please give this athletes first and last name and his baseball final season statistics with the Huskies for the following: his games played, at bats, batting average, and home runs?"

The answer was Greg Thayer. 96 Games played, 28 at bats, 354 batting average, 8 home runs.

On the lighter side one of the easier questions was for the day was:

"Where is Buffalo Bills final resting spot located? Give the location, city and state."

The Answer was: Lookout Mountain, golden, Colorado.

The teams get a kind of break for four hours, from 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. No questions are asked but they were given a "homework" assignment for the four hours instead of the hourly nine or so questions an hour. The assignment is to solve 18 hangman puzzles and submit them by 5:45 a.m. Below is the first 9 of the puzzles;

KVSC KVSC loading...

The teams will get back at in full at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday and play until 2:00 a.m. on Sunday before another homework assignment hits them. The contest wraps up at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.

