ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Some assembly was required for one trivia team playing in an annual St. Cloud contest. Members of Loose Meat Sandwich Assembly RQD (Required) are made up of people from four other teams and have had members playing in KVSC's Annual Trivia Marathon since 1994.

Team Captain Dana Dahl says most teams evolve over the years with people graduating from college, moving away, or joining a different team. He says building new and renewing old friendships is what keeps them coming back year after year:

"I think just the camaraderie of everybody getting together and seeing how everybody's doing and it's just trying to have a good time every year. I think that's the fun part of the whole contest. I know many people from other teams and see them out there and say hi to them, and reminisce about certain questions or what they're doing."

What are some of the team's more memorable moments?

Dahl says they have had a lot of memorable moments over the years and even some celebrity encounters, like when they tracked down a famous author's home phone number:

"Somebody on our team was able to call J.K. Rowling of Harry Potter fame, and this was right before she became really big on the first book. There was a question, I think, on one of the brooms that Harry was using, the specific model or something. I don't remember the particulars of it, but I remember that somebody did call her, got a hold of her, and she actually called us back, too."

He says they were able to find phone numbers for other celebs, too, like the ex-wife of activist Leonard Peltier and Madonna to try to get answers, though Madonna never called them back.

KVSC's Wild West Trivia takes place from February 13th through the 15th and costs $60 to participate.

