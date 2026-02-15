ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A longtime defending champion retained their crown in a popular St. Cloud event over the weekend. Stefan's Dream 27: The Magnificent Stefan brought home the hardware for the eighth straight year in KVSC's 47th Annual Trivia Marathon (not counting the COVID half marathon in 2020). Stefan's Dream took top honors with 13,630 points. They beat the 2nd place team, Meyer Meyer Pants on Fire by almost 600 points. Meyer Meyer's #2 point total was 13,075. Rounding out the top three was It Just Doesn't Matter with 12,630 points.

The Division 2 winner was Voodoo Panties with 11,435 points and coming in 6th place overall. The Hateful 8 Years of Trivia won the third place division with 6,395 points and came in 29th overall. The teams played the annual marathon for 50 straight hours and provided 10,714 combined correct answers over the three days.

Check out these stats from the contests phone bank over the weekend.

The entire contest couldn't take place without the dedicated phone bank volunteers. The phone bank answered 49,462 phone calls during the 50 hours which averages to almost 1,100 calls an hour. Breaking that down, if you were on the phone that much you would be on it for over 18 days straight.

Some more fun stats from the weekend. Teams averaged 354 points per hour, the phone bank awarded 10,714 correct answers and one phone bank worker, "What's That Smell" awarded the most correct answers, issuing 351.

The last time a team other than Stefan's Dream won the KVSC marathon was in 2018 when It Just Doesn't Matter won for the third time in a row. Now its time for the teams to rest up and recoup before planning for next year. Next year's contest is only 51 weeks away with it taking place on February 5 - 7, 2027.

