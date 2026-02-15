ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Day two of the heavy lifting in annual knowledge contest has ended with some movement in the top three spots. Day Two in KVSC's Annual Trivia Marathon ended with the trivia juggernaut Stefan's Dream 27: The Magnificent Stefan increasing its lead to just under 500 over Meyer Meyer Pants on Fire.

Day one's third place team What Would Learned Pigs and Scooby Doo? dropped down to sixth place. As of the last posted scores after hour 32, your new third place team after day two is Popcorn 3:10 to Microwave who was technically in a tie with Meyer Meyer for second place.

Some of the fun on day two consisted of an audio speed round of 18 questions that was a "little spicy." Teams had to identify movies from some audio moans. Not much to search on there, teams either knew it of they didn't.

A hard sample question from the second day comes from hour 27, question 6 for 60 points which was:

"When Guns and Roses were in the studio recording Use Your Illusion I and II they indirectly managed to find their way into a song by another band recording at the same time. What was the name of the song and what was the name of the band?"

The answer: The Business of Dreams by Blue Train.

Once again teams were given a homework assignment to work on over the 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. hours instead of the hourly questions. The homework consisted of finding the names of 10 books based of a partial image of the cover, then finding additional information to plus into a big math problem. Five of the books are shown below along with the math formula.

KVSC KVSC loading...

KVSC KVSC loading...

The 50-hour marathon will wrap up on Sunday with Stefan's Dream trying to win the Minnesota Masters of Trivia Trophy for the sixth year in a row. The winner will be crowned at the awards ceremony at 8:00 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

2026 Winter Olympians with ties to Minnesota Gallery Credit: Kelly Cordes/TSM/St CLoud

Minnesotans who played for the Vikings/in NFL Native Minnesotans who played for their home state Vikings in the NFL, and Central Minnesotans who played in the NFL. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt