ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A trial run has turned into over twenty years of trivia fun for one long-time KVSC Trivia Team. Rho Plantenberg and her husband tried playing on a team for St. Cloud State University's campus radio station's annual contest back in the early 2000s. They enjoyed it so much that two years later, they started their own team, Google Your Own Adventure.

Plantenberg says over the first few years it was a lot of learning as you go:

"And our first year we had six players and played in our basement, didn't really know how to do a full weekend because we hadn't done that before as a headquarters, but oh my gosh, it was such a blast, it was beyond, and then every year we added a couple more players, a couple more players and we've been doing it ever since."

Planterberg says early on, they had no idea what they were getting into, but they have learned a lot over the years about how to prepare for the contest ahead of time with planning meals, sleep schedules, and more.

How big is their team, and how do they usually do in the contest?

She says they typically finish in the top third of teams, but that is pretty good for their team size:

"We're never going to be one of those top teams, those top 5, I mean, we would love to be, but we have an average year of players somewhere between 16 and 20 players, and that's just right for us. We usually end up somewhere in the mid-teens against all the other teams, and we work our little hearts out."

Plantenberg says now it is just a chance for everyone to get together for no other reason than to have some fun and find some answers. KVSC's Wild West Trivia takes place from February 13th through the 15th and costs $60 to play.

