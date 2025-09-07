ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The rain didn't dampen the spirits of those who turned out for a big unveiling this weekend. KVSC, St. Cloud State University's radio station, announced the theme for its annual 50-hour trivia marathon on Saturday afternoon. Wild West Trivia will take place from 5:00 p.m. on February 13th to 7:00 p.m. on February 15th next year.

KVSC's Jim Gray, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON

Station Manager Dan Seeger says the theme reveal is the green light for teams to start researching:

"The theme does factor into an awful lot of questions during trivia weekend and once people hear this theme, once people hear the theme every year, they know to really start digging into those particular things, so yeah, we kind of expect that starting tomorrow or even later tonight, some of our trivia players will be making their decisions about what movies their watching, what tv shows their watching, and everything else."

Seeger says teams get pretty excited for the theme unveiling every year, and it is challenging for them to come up with a new theme after 46 years. He says they try to pick themes that are creative but not too similar to past ones.

"Some of our options for this year were things that were still new themes but were a little too close to themes that we've had, particularly in recent years, but we think we did a good job of coming up with one this year that we haven't done before but has a ton of possibilities for it both in terms of how we present it on the air and the questions that are going to be there and we think teams will have fun with it too."

Seeger says the theme unveiling is also exciting for their staff, who are ready to dig into it and start promoting the contest over the next several months. Teams can start to register for Wild West Trivia on December 15th.

