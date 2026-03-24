ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man is in custody after threatening multiple college students on Monday. The St. Cloud Police Department says they responded to a call at about 2:00 p.m. in the 800 block of 1st Avenue South, on the campus of St. Cloud State University (SCSU).

Officers learned that an SCSU student had threatened to shoot other students while on campus. St. Cloud Police, along with SCSU Public Safety, located 29-year-old Romello Lloyd of St. Cloud and found he had a handgun in his possession. Officers also found replica handguns among Lloyd's belongings.

Lloyd was arrested and is being held in the Stearns County Jail pending charges. The investigation is still active, and anyone with information is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department.

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