Dr. Gregory Tomso started his new job as St. Cloud State University President Monday and made his first public appearance with me on WJON this morning. Dr. Tomso comes to SCSU after spending 2021-2025 as the Vice President of Academic & Student Affairs at the University of West Florida.

Dr. Gregory Tomso (photo - Jay Caldwell) Dr. Gregory Tomso (photo - Jay Caldwell) loading...

Top Priorities

Tomso says he's excited about coming to St. Cloud and understands the University's challenges from enrollment, financial concerns and the campus neighborhood. He says his top priorities are to maintain and/or increase enrollment. Tomso explains he has a "deep expertise" in enrollment management which means making sure students come to the school, stay here and get degrees. He says a lot of experience in growing and maintaining enrollment. Tomso says he's proud of growing enrollment to 14% at West Florida and increase 1st year to 2nd year retention to 90%. SCSU's 1st year to 2nd year retention is 70%.

Stabile Budget

The 2nd priority is stabilizing the budget. Tomso says they are close and he doesn't want to be bailed out if they cannot make budget. He says "I will make sure we have a balanced budget on this campus".

Improve Morale

The 3rd priority is to build a better morale. Tomso says they are working on building stronger and more transparent relationships between University Administration and staff and faculty. He has already started with community engagement to improve the relationship between the University and the community.

New Advisory Board

Dr. Tomso says the University if creating a Community Advisory Board which will consist of community leaders that will drive projects that are helpful to the University and the community. The type of projects include embracing the community in their fundraising, recruitment and retention activities. Tomso says he'd like to create scholarships, internships, mentoring programs and leadership programs that will help create opportunities for students.

Neighborhood Challenges

Tomso says it is important to partner with local officials and city Government to improve the neighborhood feel around campus. He says it is important to examine the health of the campus and community around the campus. Tomso says the new advisory board will be looking at the community around campus to examine ways to improve it.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Gregory Tomso, click below.