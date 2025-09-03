ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State University has received a large gift from a long-standing donor. The late James and Marion Miller have made a $1.9 million gift to the school. The couple made their first $3 million donation to St. Cloud State in 1999. James Miller passed away in 2021, and Marion Miller earlier this year. The latest gift was part of their insurance policy.

SCSU Interim President Larry Dietz says the school is touched by the thoughtfulness of the Millers to include St. Cloud State in their arrangements. SCSU's James W. Miller Learning Resources Center celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, and is so named to reflect the Millers' support for the University. The current donation will be distributed between three funds: the James W. Miller Family Scholarship, Miller Scholar Program, and James W. Miller Family Technology Fund.

