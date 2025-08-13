St. Cloud State Stands Out For Transfer Student Success
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local university has been recognized for its commitment to supporting transfer students. St. Cloud State University (SCSU) has been named to Phi Theta Kappa's Transfer Honor Roll for the 6th straight year. SCSU is one of three public Minnesota schools to make the list, and one of 251 colleges and universities nationwide to be honored.
What does SCSU think about receiving the award?
Transfer Partnerships and Collaboration Director Mike Coonen says the distinction highlights SCSU's dedication to creating a welcoming and seamless transition experience for students. Phi Theta Kappa's Transfer Honor Roll is determined by 40 metrics related to the support and success of transfer students, including campus life, college cost, bachelor's degree completion, and admission practices.
