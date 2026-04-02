St. Cloud State University doesn't have any projects to build new buildings but they are requesting money from the State Legislature to take some old buildings down. SCSU President Dr. Gregory Tomso joined me on WJON. He says St. Cloud State has a lot of aging unused buildings on campus so they are working with area legislators to secure demolition funds. Tomso says they are also working with the Minnesota State Colleges and University system board to gain funding.

Benton Hall (photo - Jay Caldwell) Benton Hall (photo - Jay Caldwell) loading...

Demo of Buildings

Tomso is "fairly optimistic that we're going to be able to do some liberation of green space on campus". Tomso says if they were to demo their top 4 buildings that would cost an estimated $14 to $15 Million. He says their first choice is to remove the Performing Arts Center, with both Benton resident halls, the Education building and Engineering and Computing Center (ECC) building, in the top 4.

Green Space

The Performing Arts Center is located in the middle of campus. Tomso says it is a big heavy building with asbestos and lots of concrete. Tomso and past President Larry Dietz have both expressed interest in turning unused academic and residential buildings into green space.

College of Education Building (photo - Jay Caldwell) College of Education Building (photo - Jay Caldwell) loading...

Unused Buildings

Unused buildings on the SCSU campus include academic buildings; the Performing Arts Center, the Education Building, and the Engineering and Computing Center. Unused resident halls include both Benton Hall buildings, Sherburne and Stearns Halls.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Dr. Gregory Tomso, click below.