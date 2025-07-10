St. Cloud State University is in pursuit of a new President. Interim President Larry Dietz announced in a letter to campus July 9 that he will be leaving the position by December 31 to attend to family health challenges.

The Search Is On

Minnesota State Chancellor Scott Olson has announced a national search will begin immediately for the next president of St. Cloud State University, with the goal to have a new leader in place by January 2026.

Dietz Appears on WJON

Dietz joined me on WJON today. Dietz says he appreciates the relationships he's built in the past year with community members, business leaders and alumni. He says the environment within the campus has improved and he's pleased with the progress the school has made under his leadership. When Dietz came to St. Cloud in July of 2024, the expectation is that he wouldn't stay longer than 2 years. He says he really enjoyed his time in St. Cloud while working with great staff, students and community. Dietz indicates his personal priority has always been faith, family and friends... in that order. He says 2 members of his family have encountered health issues and he feels he should go home (Illinois) soon to help with that.

SCSU Interim President Larry Dietz (photo - Jay Caldwell)

Olson Appreciates Dietz

In a statement released by St. Cloud State, Scott Olson says “Interim President Dietz has helped the university to identify and make difficult decisions, always with the goal of strengthening SCSU for the future,” “He has and will continue to lead with compassion, wisdom, and humor over the next several months as we identify a permanent leader for the university.”

May Need to Leave Early

Dietz explained it is possible he'd need to leave the University prior to December of this year if the health concerns in his family become more dire.

