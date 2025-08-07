The sale of Selke Field could be happening soon. St. Cloud State University Interim President Larry Dietz joined me on WJON. He says they received 3 bids to buy the property and he recommended one of the 3 bidders to the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities board. If approved, Dietz expects the name of the winning bidder and the cost of the sale to be announced to the public by the end of the month. He says the recommended bidder intends to keep the property as green space.

Selke Field (photo - Jay Caldwell) Selke Field (photo - Jay Caldwell) loading...

The Process

Dietz indicates selling property can be a lengthy process that includes numerous hurdles to clear. He says they are near the end of the process. Dietz doesn't believe the winning bidder has been notified yet but he expects that to happen soon. The only known bidder to WJON is Central Minnesota Youth Soccer. CMYS President Emily Willaert informed me this spring they intended to bid on the property, and if accepted would keep the property green space and maintain the wall. Dietz says he believes the Selke Field neighborhood will be pleased with what the new owner will do with the property. He says one of the 3 bidders did not intend to use the property as green space.

Performing Arts Center (1968), exterior, St. Cloud State University, 1980-1989 Performing Arts Center (1968), exterior, St. Cloud State University, 1980-1989 loading...

Demo of Buildings Still in the Plans

St. Cloud State requested money from the State during this year's legislative session to demolish unused buildings on campus. That money was denied but Dietz isn't deterred saying this type of thing can take awhile before it is accepted. Unused buildings on campus include; academic buildings (Performing Arts Center, Education Building and ECC Building) and residence halls (Sherburne, Benton and Stearns Halls).

PHOTO courtesy of St. Cloud State University. PHOTO courtesy of St. Cloud State University. loading...

New School Year Set to Begin

St. Cloud State's 2025-2026 school year is set to begin on August 25 with move in beginning on August 21. Faculty will be greeted with President Dietz' convocation on August 19. SCSU's homecoming will take place this fall October 23-25. It will include home hockey games and volleyball matches.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with President Larry Dietz, click below.