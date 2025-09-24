ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The community is invited to help celebrate a milestone anniversary at St. Cloud State University (SCSU) on Thursday. SCSU's Community Garden is turning 20 years old this fall. The school will hold a celebration from 5:30 - 7:00 p.m. to learn about its history, celebrate its impact, and check out the new Healing Garden. There will be music, food, and a special ice cream flavor unveiling by Jupiter Moon with ingredients used from the garden. Garden Director Tracy Ore says the Community Garden has served as a bridge between campus and community, and the celebration is both a look back at what it has accomplished and a look forward to what's possible.

Where is the garden located, and when did it get its start?

The SCSU Community Garden is located at the intersection of 5th Avenue South and 6th Street South on the St. Cloud State campus. It was founded in 2005 as a collaborative space for students, faculty, and community members to engage in sustainability practices and grow meaningful connections.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

How Many St. Cloud State University Buildings Can You Name Without Cheating? Gallery Credit: PHOTOS: Dave Overlund

2025 Minnesota State Fair The Great Minnesota Get Together is a rite of passage, and the first sign that summer is coming to an end. 2025 saw perfect weather for the entire 12-day run of the Minnesota State Fair. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt