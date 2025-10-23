St. Cloud State could have a new President next month. SCSU Interim President Larry Dietz joined me on WJON Thursday. He says he talked with the President of the Search Committee, who is Winona State President, Dr. Kenneth Janz. Dietz says the search committee narrowed the list of candidates down to 10 recently and are expected shrink that number further before November 5. Dietz expects recommendations from the search committee to the Chancellor to take place shortly. The Minnesota State Colleges and Universities Chancellor is Scott Olson. He is expected to select the candidates to be interviewed for the permanent SCSU President job.

The Timeline

Dietz believes November 5-7 will be the interview days for the candidates with the Chancellor in the Twin Cities and on the SCSU campus as well. The decision of who will become the next SCSU President is likely to come on November 19. Dietz believes SCSU is a great University, St. Cloud is a great community and whoever gets the job will have a great opportunity. Dietz is expected to maintain the position of SCSU Interim President through the rest of 2025. He isn't sure if there will be any overlap in the job transition with the new President.

Enrollment

SCSU's enrollment in 2025 is 9,646. Dietz says that number is down compared to last year. He says reasons for this include less international students due to visa challenges, and less students to chose from, due to less people going to college and less college aged students total. He says the days the majority of the students living on or near campus are over for most Universities. Dietz says many students take college courses while still in high school and others go back to school choosing online learning.

