ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- This is Homecoming weekend at St. Cloud State University. There are events planned from Wednesday through Saturday, both on campus and downtown, to celebrate. Some events are open to just the campus community, but several activities are open to everyone.

Read More: Find Stuffed Huskies And Win Hockey Tickets In St. Cloud |

On Saturday, Huskies At The Planetarium will have shows at 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

Director of Alumni Engagement Sara Britz says a new event this year is Huskies Headquarters from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Husky Plaza.

So we'll have the Muffler Band out; they'll be playing live music throughout the day. It will be a carnival-type experience with inflatables, hammerschlagen, golf, a bean bag tournament, and we'll have a beverage tent.

Huskies Headquarters will be the first of two live bands playing outside on Saturday afternoon. The second band is the LA Gears with an outdoor concert from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on the former Press Bar lot. Both events are free and open to everyone.

Read More: St. Cloud State Homecoming: Concert, Hockey, And Fireworks Await |

St. Cloud State University St. Cloud State University loading...

The SCSU volleyball team has home matches at 6:00 p.m. on Friday versus Northern State and at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday versus Jamestown. The men's hockey team hosts Alaska Anchorage at 7:00 p.m. on Friday and at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

After the hockey game on Saturday, there will be fireworks set off from the north end of the N parking lot.