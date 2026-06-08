ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Eight area schools have received a share of over $175,000 in grants to increase purchases of Minnesota-grown and raised foods. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has awarded over $1.1 million dollars to 59 school districts and 11 early childhood centers located in 40 counties.

Grant awards ranged from $5,000 to $30,000.

Area schools receiving funds include: $30,000 each for St. Cloud Area Schools, Little Falls Community Schools, Dassel-Cokato Public Schools, and Litchfield Public Schools. Foley Schools will get $27,000, and Holdingford Schools will get over $16,000. St. John's Area School in Foley will get over $7,000, and New London-Spicer Schools will receive $5,000.

The awarded funds include $137,464 for equipment purchases.

MDA Commissioner Thom Petersen says, "These investments create new market opportunities for Minnesota farmers and give Minnesota kids access to local meals that support their learning, growth, and understanding of where their food comes from."

Recipients were awarded grants in one of two categories. First Bite Grants for schools new to local purchasing, and Full Tray Grants for schools with some farm to school purchasing experience that are ready to grow the program.

Since 2019, MDA has awarded over $9 million dollars through Farm to School Grants and cost-share funding.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

LOOK: These Foods Look Nothing Like You'd Expect Before They're Harvested See what everyday foods like coffee, pineapples, and cashews (super weird!) look like before they make their way onto your table and into your belly. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer