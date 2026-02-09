ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Farmers looking to get a leg up can apply for a state grant this month. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is accepting applications for the Beginning Famer Equipment and Infrastructure Grant. Projects eligible for the grant include the purchase of ag equipment specifically used to grow crops, raise livestock, and store farm products. Items may also include on-farm infrastructure investments like water access, fencing, and grain storage.

Who is eligible for the grant?

In order to be considered a "beginning farmer," a person must be in their first 10 years of farming, with priority being given to farmers with under $100,000 in recent farm sales, and limited access to land as defined in statute. MDA may award up to $700,000 in total grant money, and applicants can request between $1,000 and $10,000 with a 25% match required for awards over $2,000. It is a reimbursement grant. Interested farmers can learn more during an online information session on February 19th at 11:00 a.m.

