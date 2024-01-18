Emerald Ash Borer Discovered in Another Minnesota County

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- More emerald ash borer has been found in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture says the invasive insect was discovered in Kanabec County near the town of Quamba along Highway 23.

Surveys by the MDA last fall and this winter have also found EAB in additional areas of Cass County and Isanti County.

There are now 47 Minnesota counties with the tree-killing pest since it was discovered in the state in 2009.

The surveys are a result of grants from the Minnesota DNR and the U.S. Forest Service. The surveys are being conducted in 156 Minnesota communities as a way to help protect forests.

The MDA has enacted an emergency quarantine for all of Kanabec County and all of Isanti County. The southern two-thirds of Cass County is now under the emergency quarantine which limits the movement of firewood, mulch, and ash material out of the area.

Additional surveys will be conducted through spring.

