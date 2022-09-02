MN Department of Agriculture Seeks Budget Input

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is looking for suggestions before building its budget later this year.

The MDA is hosting two public input virtual meetings next week and an online form available through September 15th.

Anyone impacted by the food system in the state is welcome to share their opinion at a zoom meeting next Wednesday from 2:00 pm until 3:30 pm, and Thursday from 5:30 pm until 7:00 pm. Everyone is welcome, but registration is required.

The MDA will take the comments and develop a department budget in time for the 2023 Minnesota Legislature that starts on January 3rd.

For the online form, click here.

To register for the Wednesday, September 7th zoom meeting, click here.

To register for the Thursday, September 8th zoom meeting, click here.