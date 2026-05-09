ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Two area school districts have been recognized for their contributions to promoting Minnesota-grown foods. Holdingford and Becker Schools have both received Silver Squash Honors in the Minnesota Department of Agriculture's 2026 Minnesota Grown Cream of the Crop Awards.

Holdingford Schools also won Bronze Berry Honors in 2025.

The contest recognizes K-12 school districts and early care centers for outstanding leadership in serving and promoting Minnesota-grown and raised foods. The 2026 Cream of the Crop winners are Hutchinson Public Schools for school district of the year, and Young Family Childcare in Hutchinson for Family Daycare of the year.

New in 2026, applicants had the chance to nominate a Minnesota Grown producer who has been an outstanding partner in their farm-to-kids efforts. Country Blossom Farm (Alexandria) was chosen as the 2026 Producer Appreciation winner.

"Cream of the Crop" started in 2023 as "Farm to School District of the Year."

Cream of the Crop Awards are chosen based on their demonstrated commitment to local sourcing, including how they work Minnesota-grown foods into meals, engage families and communities through hands-on learning and events, and educate students about where their food comes from.

Check out the full list of winners below:

CREAM OF THE CROP:

Hutchinson Public Schools - School District of the Year

Young Family Childcare (Hutchinson) - Family Daycare of the Year

GOLDEN DRUMSTICK HONORS:

Morris Area Schools

ISD 196 - Rosemount-Eagan-Apple Valley

Northwestern Minnesota Juvenile Center (Bemidji)

Roseville Area Schools

Cannon Falls Area Schools

Little Skeeters Daycare (Bagley)

SILVER SQUASH HONORS:

Becker Public Schools

Holdingford Public Schools

St. Croix Preparatory Academy (Stillwater)

New Ulm Area Catholic Schools

Brandy's Daycare (Marshall)

BRONZE BERRY HONORS:

Columbia Heights Public Schools

Robbinsdale Area Schools

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