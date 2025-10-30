ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Organic Conference returns to St. Cloud in January. The conference, hosted by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, will be at the River's Edge Convention Center on January 8th and 9th.

The conference features over 30 breakout sessions, 80 booths highlighting the latest in organic production, marketing, and research.

Keynote speaker Dr. Joel Gruver of Western Illinois University will bring his decades of experience integrating no-till and organic methods to improve soil health to the event.

New this year will be a panel discussion featuring three members of the Organic Advisory Task Force to have a farmer-led conversation.

Attendees will have access to a wide range of educational opportunities covering crop production, dairy, livestock, fruits and vegetables, marketing, and business management.

Early-bird registration is open now through December 1st.

