ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota farmers can get some financial help by reducing their commercial nitrogen fertilizer rate. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MGA) is introducing the new Biofertilizer Innovation and Efficiency Pilot Program.

The program is an initiative to try to improve nitrogen management and adopt technologies that protect water quality and enhance soil health. Farmers who choose to participate can receive $15 per acre for reducing their commercial nitrogen fertilizer application rate by 15% or 30 pounds per acre, whichever is less, when using a qualifying biofertilizer product.

What are the details of the program?

The program is available for the 2026 and 2027 growing seasons.

Farmers can enroll 40 to 300 acres in participating counties. Eligible counties inlcude: Becker, Benton, Carver, Cass, Crow Wing, Dakota, Dodge, Douglas, Fillmore, Goodhue, Houston, Hubbard, Kandiyohi, Lincoln, Morrison, Mower, Murray, Nicollet, Nobles, Olmsted, Otter Tail, Pipestone, Pope, Rock, Scott, Sherburne, Stearns, Swift, Todd, Wabasha, Wadena, and Winona.

It is open to all crops with a University of Minnesota-recommended nitrogen fertilizer rate.

Qualifying products must be registered with the MDA and provide nitrogen through microorganisms like bacteria or fungi.

Farmers can register in the State of Minnesota SWIFT system to obtain a vendor number and submit an application. The deadline to apply is 4:00 p.m. on May 1st.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

