Great News for Minnesota Dairy as Bird Flu Status Changes
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture has changed the bird flu status of Minnesota's dairy herds from affected to unaffected.
After four straight months of sampling raw milk, the USDA has changed Minnesota's status.
The move means the Minnesota Department of Agriculture will reduce how frequently it tests milk samples. Testing was taking place monthly, but will now be reduced to approximately every two months.
Federal restrictions on animal movement between states remain in effect.
One case of H5N1 was detected in a Minnesota dairy herd in March. There have been no positive test results since then.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture says most affected herds in the U.S. have fully recovered, but H5N1 remains deadly in poultry flocks.
