Emerald Ash Borer Continues to Spread in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Emerald ash borer has been discovered in another Minnesota County.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture says a county forester in Aitkin County discovered evidence of EAB at a timber sale site and notified state officials. It's the first discovery of the invasive pest in Aitkin.

The MDA has discovered infestations in new areas of two already infected counties.

EAB was discovered by a resident in northern Pine County and someone in the city of Virginia submitted a tip through the MDA's Report a Pest service. The discoveries will be subject to a quarantine.

The MDA is also expanding the quarantine in Mille Lacs County. While no new infestation was discovered in Mille Lacs County, its proximity to the Aitkin infestation prompted the move.

EAB was first discovered in Minnesota in 2009 and is now present in 54 Minnesota counties.

The insect larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that carries nutrients up and down the trunk.

